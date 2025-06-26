Will the Centre impose toll on two-wheelers? NHAI clears the air

Amid widespread speculation about the imposition of toll charges on two-wheelers by the Central Government, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has firmly denied such claims. In an official clarification issued on Wednesday, the NHAI stated, "There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers. No such proposal is under consideration." This comes after reports in the media suggested that two-wheeler users might soon face fees on national highways, leading to significant public concern and confusion.

The rumours gained traction across various media platforms, prompting an urgent response from the NHAI to address the growing uncertainty among the public. The organisation reassured citizens that the current exemption for two-wheelers from toll charges remains unchanged. This clarification aims to dispel fears that had been spreading, particularly on social media platforms.

Two-wheelers constitute a major form of transport in India, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where they are often the primary means of commuting. Transport experts have indicated that any move to impose tolls could have profound socio-economic implications in these regions. Given this context, the NHAI's statement has been welcomed by millions of two-wheeler users who rely on national highways for daily travel.



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The NHAI has advised both the public and media outlets to refrain from engaging in or spreading speculation that is not grounded in official communications. This advisory is aimed at preventing misinformation that could mislead citizens and cause unnecessary panic. Such speculative reports have the potential to disrupt public trust and create unwarranted anxiety among road users.

Currently, two-wheelers are exempt from toll charges on national highways in India. This policy is part of a broader strategy to support accessibility and mobility for lower-income populations, many of whom rely heavily on two-wheelers for their livelihood and daily activities. The NHAI's latest assurance reinforces the commitment to maintaining this status quo.

With the issue now clarified, the NHAI emphasises the importance of maintaining clear communication channels to ensure that any future changes to transport policies are communicated effectively to the public. Authorities continue to monitor public sentiment and media reports to swiftly address any further misunderstandings that may arise.