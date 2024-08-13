The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a second-year postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The commission has issued notices to West Bengal's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, demanding a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC is seeking information on the current status of the police investigation, actions taken against responsible parties, and any compensation provided to the victim's family. Further, the commission has requested details on measures implemented or planned to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In a related development, the Calcutta High Court has questioned the appointment of Sandip Ghosh as principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. Ghosh recently resigned from his position as principal of RG Kar Medical College, citing defamation on social media following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.

The court has directed Ghosh to submit a leave application by 3 pm, warning that failure would result in a court order for his removal from the new position.

The incident in question involves the death of a postgraduate trainee doctor, whose body was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The investigation has confirmed rape and murder, with the victim's body reportedly showing signs of struggle.