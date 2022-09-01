The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for information on underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim and various other reward amounts on his associate's whereabouts.

The 'D' Company, Ibrahim's gang, is under investigation for setting up a section in India to smuggle weapons, explosives, drugs, and fake Indian currency notes (FICN), as well as for carrying out terrorist strikes in close coordination with Pakistani agencies and terror groups.

Anees Ibrahim, also known as Haji Anees, Ibrahim's brother, Shakeel Shaikh, also known as Chhota Shakeel, and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon, also known as Tiger Memon, have all received prizes from the CIA.

The agency has issued rewards of Rs 25 lakh for Ibrahim, Rs 20 lakh for Chhota Shakeel, and Rs 15 lakh apiece for Anees, Chikna, and Memon.

The NIA stated that they are actively collaborating with international terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Al Qaeda (AQ) and are involved in a variety of terrorism-criminal activities such as arms smuggling, narcoterrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, unauthorized possession/acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds, and money laundering.