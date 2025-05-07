The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued an urgent appeal to tourists and locals in Kashmir to share any information, photographs, or video footage that could assist in its investigation into the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists.

In a press release on Wednesday, the agency disclosed that it has already gathered a substantial cache of photos and videos related to the April 22 attack and is currently examining them. However, in an effort to leave no stone unturned, the NIA is now seeking additional input from the public.

“Tourists and others might have, advertently or inadvertently, seen, heard, or recorded some relevant detail that could help unravel the conspiracy behind this unprecedented targeted attack on tourists in Kashmir,” the NIA said in its statement.

Emphasizing its commitment to ensuring no vital clue is overlooked, the agency stated, "We want to ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed out in our investigation into this horrendous crime against humanity."

The NIA has provided two dedicated contact numbers — 9654958816 and 011-24368800 — for people to share any information or digital evidence they may have. A senior NIA officer will personally coordinate with the callers to secure the relevant material, the agency added.

Meanwhile, NIA teams continue to camp in Pahalgam, meticulously examining the attack site and questioning witnesses. The agency is also analyzing photos and videos circulating on social media to piece together the sequence of events.

Following the brutal terror attack, India launched precision military strikes targeting nine terror infrastructures located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7.