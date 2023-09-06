The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 6 arrested the fugitive chief of the ISIS Thrissur module in Chennai and foiled his attempts to exit the country.



The NIA's Fugitive Tracking Team, which had been working on the ground for the previous few weeks to follow Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, was able to capture him. He was the leader (Ameer) of the Thrissur-based ISIS Module.

The accused, who had been on the run and hiding out in various locations around Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the previous few weeks, intended to flee to another country using falsified and fraudulent passports, utilising Nepal as a transit country.



Siyed Nabeel, the third suspect to be detained in the investigation since July, was found to be in possession of incriminating papers and electronic equipment.

From his hiding place close to Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu, the NIA had discovered and apprehended one Ashif alias Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf in July of this year.



The NIA, which had registered the case on July 11 this year based on credible information under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act, has found that the Thrissur-based IS module had been conspiring to commit terror acts in Kerala. It had been conducting recces for this purpose, and had also been raising funds for furthering ISIS activities by committing a series of illegal activities, including dacoities, in the State.

“ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is a transnational militant Islamist terrorist group that is also known as Islamic State (IS) and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, as well as by its Arabic acronym Da’ish or Daesh. The organisation has intensified its activities in India by positioning modules in various States and actively recruiting motivated youth who subscribe to its jihadist philosophy,” NIA said.