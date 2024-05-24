The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended Shoaib Ahmed Mirza, a 35-year-old resident of Hubbali, Karnataka, in connection with the Rameshwaram Café blast case. Mirza, an ex-convict previously involved in a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror conspiracy, is the fifth individual arrested in the case.

The blast, which occurred on March 1, 2024, at a café on ITPL Road, Brookfield, Bengaluru, injured several patrons and staff. Investigations revealed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the attack, resulting in significant property damage.

Following a massive crackdown spanning four states, NIA investigations uncovered Mirza's involvement in the new conspiracy. After his release from jail, Mirza introduced Abdul Matheen Taha to an online handler suspected to be abroad, facilitating encrypted communication between them via email in 2018. Taha, identified as the mastermind, was apprehended along with Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the attacker, on April 12 in Kolkata. Both suspects had been hiding under false identities and are originally from Thirthahalli in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the NIA executed a series of raids across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, targeting 11 locations connected to the suspects. These raids were part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the entire network behind the café blast and to trace the handlers operating from abroad.

The NIA, which took over the case on March 3, has been vigorously pursuing leads to uncover the broader conspiracy. Their recent actions underscore the agency's commitment to bringing all conspirators to justice and preventing further terror activities.

In its statement, the NIA emphasized the significance of Tuesday's raids in unearthing crucial evidence and identifying additional suspects involved in orchestrating the attack. The investigation remains active as authorities aim to piece together the full extent of the plot and the roles played by various individuals.