NIA arrests key associate in Red Fort car bombing investigation

The National Investigation Agency has detained another suspect linked to the Red Fort area car bomb attack, marking a significant development in the ongoing terror probe.

Jasir Bilal Wani, known by the alias Danish, was apprehended by NIA operatives in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmiri resident faces allegations of providing crucial technical expertise to the terror network responsible for the bombing that claimed 10 lives and wounded 32 others.

According to investigators, Wani allegedly modified drones and attempted to construct rockets as part of the attack preparations. The arrest forms part of case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI, which has seen intensified activity in recent weeks.

According to NIA, Wani, who hails from Qazigund in Anantnag district, collaborated closely with Umar un Nabi, identified as the primary terrorist behind the bombing. The two allegedly worked together to orchestrate the deadly assault.

The anti-terror agency continues to pursue multiple investigative threads, with several teams conducting operations across different states. Authorities remain focused on identifying all individuals connected to the conspiracy and bringing them to justice.

The Red Fort bombing represents one of the most serious terror incidents in the capital in recent years, prompting a comprehensive investigation involving resources from across the country's security apparatus.