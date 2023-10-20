The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 20 made a significant breakthrough in the murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad, Kerala, on April 16, 2022, by apprehending an absconding member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Shihab alias Babu, who had been on the run since the crime.

NIA's dedicated absconder tracking team successfully traced Shihab @ Babu to his residence in Malappuram district, Kerala, and took him into custody. This arrest is a crucial development in an ongoing investigation into the murder of Srinivasan.

Investigations have revealed that Shihab @ Babu played an integral role within the terror network operated by the PFI, which was allegedly responsible for orchestrating the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan. It is believed that Shihab @ Babu, acting in line with a conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders, harbored Muhammed Hakeem, who was allegedly responsible for the destruction of crucial evidence in the case.

The NIA had filed a Chargesheet against a total of 59 accused in the case (RC-02/2022/ NIA/KOC) on March 17, 2023. Subsequently, on May 16, 2023, NIA's Absconder Tracking Team achieved a significant milestone by tracking down and apprehending another absconder, Saheer K V.

The investigation has so far identified a total of 69 individuals allegedly involved in the conspiracy related to the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan.