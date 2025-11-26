NIA arrests seventh suspect in Delhi car blast probe

A significant breakthrough has been reported in the investigation of the fatal car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, with the National Investigation Agency detaining a Faridabad resident accused of helping the bomber shortly before the attack.

The suspect, identified as Soyab from Dhauj in Faridabad, is the seventh person arrested in the case. Investigators say he sheltered the suicide attacker, Umar Un Nabi, and arranged logistical support in the hours leading up to the November 10 blast that killed 15 people and injured more than two dozen.

According to the NIA, the latest arrest strengthens its understanding of the wider network behind what has become one of the most serious terror incidents in the capital in recent years. The agency said teams are following several leads and conducting searches in multiple states with the support of local police to trace additional conspirators.

Six alleged associates of Nabi were arrested earlier this month, including medical professionals from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, who investigators believe played key roles in planning the attack. They were taken into custody in Srinagar on court production orders.

Two other suspects — Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the blast vehicle was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani, who allegedly provided technical support — had been detained earlier in the probe. The NIA plans to confront the newly arrested accused with the six already in custody.

The Hyundai i20 used in the explosion was driven by Nabi, whose identity has been confirmed through forensic analysis. A second vehicle linked to him has been seized for examination. Investigators have questioned 73 witnesses so far, including survivors.

The Union Home Ministry handed the case to the NIA the day after the attack. The agency continues to coordinate with police forces in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as efforts intensify to dismantle the entire module behind the bombing.