The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two absconding Bangladeshi nationals-- Mohammed Sajjid Haldar and Idris--in the Bangladesh human trafficking case, taking the total arrests to 14.

They were arrested from Karnataka following a massive search conducted by the NIA. The duo had been on the run and were tracked and nabbed on Thursday night with the assistance of the Internal Security Division of Karnataka.

Investigating further, the NIA discovered that Haldar and Idris had entered India illegally through Benapole at the Indo-Bangladesh border. The NIA had smashed the scam in November 2023 as a result of widespread searches. In Rama Murthi Nagar, Bengaluru, Haldar established a Waste Collection and Segregation facility at K Chanasandra. He also hired other Bangladeshi nationals to help him with his business.



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Further investigations have shown that Idris also established a rubbish collection and segregation operation in Anadapura, Bengaluru, where he rented out land and erected tents for around 20 families from Bangladesh who were allegedly trafficked by him. We're still looking for ways to verify these details.



NIA had registered the case (RC-01/2023/NIA/BLR) on November 7, 2023, after receiving credible inputs about certain Karnataka-based persons having linkages with facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura and countries across the border.

The linkages had exposed a large network of traffickers engaged in smuggling individuals into India through the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The accused were also found involved in fabricating and providing fake Aadhar cards to the victims. NIA, which had earlier arrested and chargesheet.