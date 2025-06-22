NIA arrests two for sheltering terrorists behind Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two residents of Pahalgam for sheltering the terrorists behind the April 22 attack that left 26 tourists dead and 16 seriously injured. The arrests mark a significant development in the high-profile investigation.

The accused, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar of Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, reportedly provided food, shelter, and logistical support to three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives. According to the NIA, the two men housed the militants in a seasonal hut at Hill Park ahead of the attack.

Investigators say the detained suspects have confirmed that the attackers were Pakistani nationals associated with the banned LeT group. The NIA further revealed that the killings were carried out with clear religious targeting, describing the assault as "one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever."

The suspects were taken into custody under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case, registered as RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, remains under investigation.

The Pahalgam massacre has drawn widespread condemnation and intensified scrutiny on cross-border terror networks operating in the region.