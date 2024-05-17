The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has pressed charges against another individual in the Indian Navy spying case involving Pakistani intelligence agents.

Amaan Salim Shaikh, a resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra, has been identified as a key accused in case RC-02/2023/NIA/HYD. This case pertains to a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistani agents to lure Indian Navy personnel into divulging sensitive information about defense establishments.

In a supplementary chargesheet filed at the NIA Special Court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the agency has accused Amaan of various offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA took over the investigation on 5th June 2023 and discovered that Amaan was collaborating with a suspected Pakistani agent named Usman. His role involved executing tasks assigned by Pakistani intelligence operatives and receiving payments, including through crypto channels, from individuals like Meer Balaj Khan, Alven, and others linked to Pakistani intelligence networks.

Before this, on 6th November 2023, the NIA had chargesheeted two other suspects in connection with the same case.

The investigation, which originated at the Counter Intelligence Cell in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, is ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the network and activities of those involved in the alleged espionage operation.