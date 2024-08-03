The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two accused persons in case RC-04/2024/NIA/RPR related to the arrest of two Maoist cadres of Kuyemari area committee of Proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist), while carrying arms and explosives to attack the security forces.

The accused persons have been identified as Vinod Awalam and Ashu Korsa.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special Court, Jagdalpur, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act and UA(P) Act.



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Both the accused persons are members of CPI (Maoist) and have been found to be involved in the conspiracy of carrying out attacks on security forces.

The duo were apprehended along with weapons and other incriminating material from Mujalgondi village in Kanker district.

The two charge-sheeted accused persons were part of the protection and supply team of senior leaders of CPI (Maoist) and were planning to carry out a terrorist attack on security forces in connivance with other cadres of CPI(Maoist), a Proscribed terrorist organisation by the Government of India.

Further investigations in the case continue.