The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheets against two persons for allegedly having a connection with Al-Qaeda pertaining to a conspiracy hatched to transport teenagers to Kashmir and Afghanistan for terrorist training, officials said.

The accused have been charged with inciting youngsters in India to engage in communal violence.

The case was first recorded at Bengaluru's Thilaknagar Police Station before being re-registered by the NIA in August of last year. The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court in Bengaluru.

“Investigations revealed that the accused were affiliated with Al-Qaeda, a proscribed terrorist organization. They were also in contact with online handlers based abroad through end-to-end encrypted communication platforms,” the investigating agency spokesperson told the reporters on January 19.

“Based on the directions of online handlers, the accused tried to recruit youths to wage war against India and further they were planning to leave for Khorasan province of Afghanistan for terrorist training,” it added.

During the inquiry, the NIA discovered a large amount of "incriminating Jihadi materials" at the accused's request.

Akhtar Hussain Laskar of Assam and Abdul Aleem Mondal of West Bengal have been named as the accused.

“They have been charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 121A, 153A, and 153B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Further investigations in the case are in progress” the NIA spokesperson further added while talking to the media.