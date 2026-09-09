NIA chargesheets 7 foreign nationals over illegal Myanmar entry, drone warfare training

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 8 filed a chargesheet against seven foreign nationals — six Ukrainians and one American — in connection with a case involving their alleged illegal entry into Myanmar and imparting of drone warfare training to Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups (EAGs), officials said.

The chargesheet was filed under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, as the statutory deadline for filing the chargesheet was due to expire on September 8, officials said.

However, the investigation into offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is continuing, they added.

The NIA registered the case on March 13, 2026, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the investigation, the seven accused had arrived in India in December 2025 and subsequently crossed the India-Myanmar border illegally to reach Victoria Camp in Myanmar.

The NIA's probe is focused on their alleged involvement in providing drone warfare training to ethnic armed groups based in Myanmar.

Officials said further investigation into the UAPA-related offences is underway.