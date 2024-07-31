The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on July 30 chargesheeted an accused in a pan-India illegal arms and ammunition trafficking case linked with Myanmar-based insurgent groups.

The chargesheet was filed against Lalngaihawma for active involvement in the network operating in the Northeast region, along with other parts of the country.

In a press release, the NIA stated that the chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act, and UA(P) Act.

The agency further stated, "NIA had registered the case RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI on December 26, 2023 against Lalngaihawma and others on the basis of inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were engaged in the illegal trafficking of arms, ammunition, explosives etc. in the north-eastern region of the country."

Moreover, the agency stated that investigations conducted so far have revealed that "Lalngaihawma had established strong linkages with Myanmar based insurgent groups."

With the help of these groups, the accused used to receive arms, ammunition and explosives for supply to various insurgent and criminal groups, as per the statement. Lalngaihawma had also received huge funds through various channels, including his associates based in Myanmar.

"NIA further found that the accused had established a nexus with licensed arms dealers. He used the nexus to pilferage non prohibited bore weapons and ammunition, besides trafficking prohibited bore weapons," the NIA's statement added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.