The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across multiple locations in Northern India on October 18 in the ongoing case against gangs and their growing nexus with terror groups.

NIA raided locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and the National Capital Region (NCR) to tear down the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers, and traffickers based in India and abroad.

As per sources, several teams of NIA in coordination with the state police forces conducted raids simultaneously at certain locations of the gangsters based on some specific inputs.

A similar search operation was carried out at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and NCR region on September 12.

The NIA sweep came after the anti-terror agency began looking into this connection after the re-registration of two cases that had previously been filed by the Delhi Police on August 26 of this year.

Some of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates, both in India and overseas, who are organizing and carrying out such criminal and terrorist actions have been found and arrested.

The NIA had previously stated that recent dramatic crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professions, including physicians, etc., had greatly alarmed the public.

These gangs used the internet to publicize their atrocities and spread fear among the general people.