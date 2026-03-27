NIA court extends 10-day remand of 7 foreign nationals in Myanmar insurgency support case

A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi has extended the agency’s custody of seven foreign nationals by 10 days in connection with a case related to alleged support to insurgent groups in Myanmar.

The accused—Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor (all Ukrainian nationals)—were produced before the Special NIA Judge at the agency’s headquarters.

The NIA had sought 15 days of further custody to continue its investigation, but the court granted a 10-day remand.

According to officials, the accused have been arrested for allegedly aiding ethnic armed groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware, and providing training. The case has been registered under Section 18 (terror conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is ongoing as the agency probes the extent of the alleged network and its links to insurgent activities across the India-Myanmar region.