Two Chennai residents were detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today in relation to a case involving the sponsorship of terrorism. In a case involving the radicalization of inmates in a Bengaluru jail by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at several places in seven states.

The investigative agency is searching 17 locations in seven states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

The NIA discovered that a transaction worth Rs 1 lakh, which was traced back to Dubai, had been placed into an account linked to T Naseer, the LeT operator and kingpin.

Following raids, two individuals from Chennai, identified as Thameem Ashok and Hassan Ali, were taken into custody. Thameem Ashok is employed at a T Nagar jewelry store. There are also searches going on at Ashok's father's Ramanathapuram home.



Sources claim that there may be a connection between the module and the recent explosion that occurred at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe.

Following the discovery of weapons and ammunition in July of last year, comprising seven handguns, four hand grenades, one magazine, 45 live rounds, and four walkie-talkies, the Bengaluru City Police first filed a complaint.



After questioning five of the suspects, an additional one was taken into custody, bringing the total number of arrests in this case to six.



In the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, these five individuals were radicalized by T Naseer, a kingpin and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) agent. The other accused in the case, Junaid Ahmed, is still at large.



When the NIA took over the case in October of last year, searches were carried out, including one at Ahmed's residence.