Six Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) members have been charged by the National Investigation Agency in a special court in Bhopal with spreading the terrorist organization's ideology and planning terrorist attacks.

"Three of these JMB cadres, who are Bangladeshi immigrants, were found to have been conspiring with others to carry out violent and terrorist actions in the country," the agency said after presenting the charge sheet in a special NIA court here on Wednesday.

According to the NIA, the accused were caught encouraging young people to engage in terror activities in India, support the creation of a caliphate and the imposition of Sharia rule. Three Bangladeshis are among the defendants included in the charge sheet: Fazar Ali, Waliullah Milon, and Jainul Abidin.

The other three are Abdul Karim and Sheban Khan, both inhabitants of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh, a native of Bihar's Katihar district, and Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Madhya Pradesh Police (MPP) first detained some of the defendants in March this year, and the NIA was given the case in April, according to the anti-terror agency.