The National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated a sweeping operation on September 27, detaining multiple suspects as part of a concerted effort to dismantle the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers.

This operation was connected to the investigation of 'listed terrorist' Arsh Dalla and several notorious gangsters. State Police forces played a crucial role in providing support and assistance during the raids, which encompassed 53 locations across six states: Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The raids, conducted throughout the day, yielded significant results as law enforcement agencies seized pistols, ammunition, a substantial number of digital devices, and incriminating materials. The operation targeted individuals who were allegedly involved in a complex network that posed a significant threat to national security.

Among those under the NIA's scrutiny in these coordinated raids were infamous gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Sukha Duneke, Harry Maur, Narender aka Lali, Kala Jatheri, and Deepak Tinu. These individuals have long been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for their alleged involvement in organized crime and other illicit activities.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort to disrupt and dismantle networks that pose a threat to the country's stability and security.