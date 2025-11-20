NIA makes four fresh arrests in Red Fort blast investigation

The National Investigation Agency has detained four more suspects on November 20, connected to the November 10 explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, bringing the total number of arrests to six.

Authorities apprehended the accused in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, following production orders issued by the District Sessions Judge at Patiala House Court.

The four individuals have been identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai from Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather from Anantnag, Dr Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Shopian.

According to the agency's findings, all four suspects played significant roles in orchestrating the attack that claimed multiple lives and left numerous people wounded.

The investigation had already led to two earlier arrests. Amir Rashid Ali, the registered owner of the vehicle used in the blast, was taken into custody along with Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish, who allegedly provided technical assistance to those behind the attack. Both remain under interrogation as investigators work to expose the full extent of the conspiracy in case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

The NIA assumed control of the probe shortly after the incident, following directions from the Union Home Ministry. The agency continues to coordinate with multiple state police forces as it pursues all individuals connected to the terrorist operation.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to dismantle the network responsible for the deadly assault on one of the capital's most recognisable landmarks.