National Investigation Agency (NIA), on May 28 apprehended Jalil Miah, a pivotal figure in a sprawling racket involving the trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas through the porous north-eastern borders.

The arrest of Miah, a resident of Tripura, followed a series of raids conducted by the NIA team on his hideout, marking another success in the agency's relentless efforts to dismantle the nefarious network.

Miah, who had been absconding since November 2023, was among the ten individuals for whom the NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to their capture in February this year. His arrest comes after the agency had previously apprehended 33 individuals in connection with the case (RC-01/2023/NIA-GUW), which was initially registered by the Assam Special Task Force (STF) in March 2023 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act 1967.

Investigations have revealed that Miah was a central figure in the trafficking racket, closely associated with chargesheeted accused Jiban Rudra Pal alias Jibon alias Suman and two other absconders, Juj Miah and Shanto, all from Tripura.

"Electronic devices and incriminating documents seized from Jalil Miah's residence had pointed to his complicity in the case," stated the NIA, adding that the manhunt for the remaining absconders is ongoing.

The NIA's crackdown has exposed a vast network of human traffickers facilitating the illegal entry of a substantial number of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas into India every month. These individuals are subsequently transported to various parts of the country and provided with forged documents, often subjected to forced labour.

The agency's investigations have uncovered a trail of digital evidence, including foreign currency, Aadhaar cards, and PAN cards, highlighting the intricate web of the trafficking syndicate.