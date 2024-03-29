The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of two key suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.

The suspects, identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha, are wanted in connection with the explosion that rocked the cafe located on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

According to a statement released by the NIA, the agency has appealed to the public to come forward with any relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted individuals. The announcement comes after a significant breakthrough in the case, with the recent arrest of Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator.

Investigations conducted by the NIA have revealed that Shareef provided logistical support to the two fugitives. The blast resulted in several injuries, prompting an intensive investigation into the incident.

The NIA has been actively pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible for the attack and has urged the public to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Anyone with information regarding Mussavir Hussain Shazib or Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa is encouraged to contact the NIA or local authorities. The agency assures the confidentiality of informants and pledges to act swiftly on any credible leads provided.