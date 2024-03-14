As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, sources from the agency have informed India Today TV that the Shivamogga ISIS module, active in Karnataka and South India for the past five years, might be a key link in the case. This module has allegedly targeted and radicalised youth in the region.

Ten people were injured in the low-intensity blast at the popular cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. The explosion was carried out by triggering an IED bomb using a timer.

NIA sources told India Today TV that this module aided the movement of the accused from one location to another on the day of the blast and also assisted in procuring explosives. The NIA is now conducting a thorough investigation into how suspects from Tamil Nadu and Kerala entered Karnataka with the help of this Shivamoga module and executed the cafe blast.

The Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case has a key suspect who was arrested by the agency on Wednesday. The suspect, named as Shabbir, was apprehended from the Bellary area of Karnataka, the sources informed India Today TV.

Significant evidence has also been gathered by the investigating agency that connects the materials used in the Bengaluru vehicle bomb to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

The Shivamoga module of ISIS, which is based in Kerala and has been implicated in three terrorist attacks in South India in the last five years, has also supported this module.