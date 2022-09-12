The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 60 locations across India on Monday to crack down on gangs and crime syndicates. The 60 locations include places in Delhi, the National Capital Region, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA is conducting an investigation after the Delhi Police Special Cell registered two FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against ten gangsters who belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Bambiha gang, and the Neeraj Bawana gang.

This comes a day after Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that there was a strong connection between the gangsters arrested in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He had said that this connection was being used by Pakistani terrorist groups.

According to the NIA report, Neeraj Sehrawat, alias Neeraj Bawana, and his gang are involved in targeted killings of famous personalities and spreading terror on social media.

The NIA raids are being conducted to crack down on gangs that operate from inside jails in India and abroad. Gangsters like Goldy Brar, who planned the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala from Canada, are among them.

According to the FIR, the Special Cell was informed that Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Sandeep, Sachin Thapan, and Anmol Bishnoi are running gangs from different jails in the country and overseas in Canada, Pakistan, and Dubai.

The FIR further stated that Lawrence Bishnoi is close to Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to reside in Pakistan.