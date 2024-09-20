The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at four locations across Punjab on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror conspiracy involving Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated Khalistani terrorist and leader of the banned group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

The raids, targeting premises in Moga, Bathinda, and Mohali, resulted in the seizure of incriminating digital devices and other materials linked to the case, according to an official statement. Pannun and his associates are accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to incite violence and promote terror-related activities in India.

Pannun, who has been under NIA scrutiny since 2019, has previously issued threats against Air India and other vital transportation networks. The NIA registered the current case in November 2023 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).