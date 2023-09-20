The National Investigation Agency (NIA) released a list of 43 individuals associated with a terror gangster network, which reportedly has connections to Canada.

The agency has appealed to the public to provide information regarding the properties and assets owned by these individuals, which could potentially be subject to government takeover.

In their post, the NIA shared photographs and names of individuals such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri (alias Sandeep), Virender Pratap (alias Kala Rana), and Joginder Singh, emphasizing that many of these gangsters are believed to be based in Canada.

The agency's post states, "Persons shown in the photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If you have any information about properties/assets/business owned by them in their name or in the name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373."

These developments follow rising tensions between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.



Also Read: Indian government issues advisory for its nationals, students in Canada, urges them to ‘exercise utmost caution’

Stepping up its crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist campaign in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of 'listed terrorist' Harwinder Singh Sandhu @ Rinda, and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu @ Landa, for promoting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in India.

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each has also been declared by the NIA for information on three associates of these terrorists, namely Parminder Singh Kaira @ Pattu, Satnam Singh @ Satbir Singh @ Satta and Yadvinder Singh @ Yadda.



All five are wanted in the NIA case RC-21 /2023/NIA/DLI, relating to BKI's terrorist activities aimed at disturbing India's peace and communal harmony and spreading terror in the state of Punjab. The NIA had registered the case under sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 & 39 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

The wanted terrorists are accused of commissioning terror acts and activities, besides raising funds for the BKI, a banned terror outfit, through smuggling of terrorist hardware and narcotics into Punjab and also through extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals. They are also wanted in cases relating to the commissioning of targeted killings, as well as the targeting of law enforcement agencies in order to create an environment of terror in the state of Punjab.

NIA investigations have further shown that these terrorists have been engaged in recruiting new members for the BKI by promising them monetary benefits. They have also established a network of operatives in various countries to further their terror activities in different parts of India.

Harwinder Singh Sandhu @ Rinda is a Pakistan-based 'listed individual terrorist' and member of the BKI. He's originally a resident of Near Gate No. 5, Sachkhand, Gurudwara Huzoor Sahib, District Nanded, Maharashtra, with Taran Taran district in Punjab as a permanent address.

Landa is a resident of village Harike, District Tarn-Taran, Punjab, India, while Parminder Singh Khaira @ Pattu hails from Baghelewala, Zira, District Ferozpur Punjab. Satnam Singh alias Satbir Singh @ Satta Naushera is a resident of Naushera Pannuan, P.S Sarhali, Tarn Taran, Punjab, India and Yadvinder Singh @ Yadda belongs to Chamba Kalan, District- Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Any specific information leading to the arrest of the five wanted terrorists can be shared with the NIA headquarters in New Delhi or the NIA Branch Office in Chandigarh through the following methods.