In a significant development in the ongoing crackdown on terrorist activities in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached six immovable properties belonging to a prominent member of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. These properties, identified as land parcels, are linked to Asif Ahmed Malik and are situated in Mirpora, Pulwama.

Acting under the authority granted by Section 33(1) of the UA (P) Act, 1967, the NIA took this action based on orders from the NIA Special Court in Jammu. Asif Ahmed Malik, who was apprehended on January 31, 2020, was found in possession of arms, ammunitions, and explosives at the time of his arrest. Following thorough investigation, the NIA formally charged him on July 27, 2020, under various sections of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, UA(P) Act, and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933. Currently, Malik is facing trial before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, as part of the case RC- 02/2020/ NIA/JMU.

The case under scrutiny revolves around the transportation of terrorists into Kashmir from across the border and the subsequent seizure of arms and explosives from JeM operatives. NIA's investigation has brought to light a sinister plot by the accused to ferry infiltrated terrorists into the Kashmir valley and provide them with safe havens to plan attacks on Indian security forces and infrastructure.

JeM, founded by Maulana Masood Azhar in 2000 and headquartered in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in India, including in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Recognizing its threat to global peace and security, the United Nations designated JeM as a "Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation" under Resolution 1267. Maulana Masood Azhar, the group's leader, was also designated a "Global Terrorist" by the UNSC in 2019.

This latest move by the NIA brings the total number of properties attached under the UA(P) Act in Jammu and Kashmir to 109. It underscores the agency's relentless efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and disrupt their operations in the region.