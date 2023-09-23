The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized the properties that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) organisation, possessed in Chandigarh and Amritsar, informed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on September 23.

According to reports, a property confiscation notice pasted outside Pannun's residence at sector 15 in Chandigarh reads, “1/4th share of house no. #2033 Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a 'proclaimed offender' in NIA case RC- 19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab, Dated 14/09/2023. This is for information of general public”.

Reports also suggested that on the farm property of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in the Khankot village of Amritsar, a similar notification was posted. In connection with a terror case reported in 2020, the central investigation agency has seized 46 kanals of Pannu's agricultural land in the hamlet.

Before the partition, Mohinder Singh Pannu, Pannu's father, lived in the Tarn Taran hamlet of Nathu Chak in the Patti subdivision. The family relocated to Amritsar's Khankot hamlet during the split.