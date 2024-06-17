The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed control of the Reasi terror attack case in Jammu and Kashmir, launching a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The attack, which occurred on June 9 evening in Reasi district, saw terrorists target a bus carrying pilgrims, resulting in nine fatalities and 33 injuries.

The NIA took over from the Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 15, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs in view of the attack's seriousness. A fresh FIR has been filed as part of the investigative process.

Immediately after the attack, NIA teams, including forensic experts, visited the site to gather evidence and support local law enforcement. The agency's involvement is aimed at deepening the probe and unraveling any underlying conspiracy related to the assault on pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra.