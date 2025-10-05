Nine killed, two missing as landslides devastate Darjeeling hills after relentless rain

At least nine people lost their lives and two remain missing after continuous heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills on Saturday, October 4, sweeping away homes and severing key roads.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, led by local authorities, police, and disaster response teams. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the Mirik Lake area, one of the worst-affected zones, according to Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer Richard Lepcha.

Reports from the NDRF and district administration confirmed nine deaths so far, with casualties reported from Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and around Mirik Lake. Two individuals are still untraced, while four people were rescued from debris in Dhar Gaon, where several houses were flattened by heavy mudslides.

The landslides have severely disrupted road connectivity, including the Mirik–Sukhiapokhri route, and snapped communication lines to several hilltop villages. Rescue efforts are being hampered by continuous rain and slippery terrain, officials said. “The terrain is slippery, and several houses have been damaged. The extent of damage is still being assessed. Earthmovers are finding it extremely difficult to operate on these slopes,” a senior police officer reported.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming” and indicated that the toll could be higher. “Preliminary reports suggest 17 deaths — eleven in Mirik and six in Darjeeling — though verification is still underway,” Guha said.

Dozens of families in Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon have been moved to temporary shelters set up by the district administration in coordination with local NGOs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, until October 6. Officials warned of further landslides and road blockages as the saturated soil remains unstable.

Rescue teams are continuing overnight operations to locate the missing and restore access to isolated areas amid ongoing downpours. (With inputs from PTI)