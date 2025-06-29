Nine missing after cloudburst hits hotel site in Uttarkashi; Char Dham Yatra suspended

At least nine workers are missing after a cloudburst triggered a landslide near an under-construction hotel site in the Silai Band area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies are on-site conducting relief and search operations.

The incident occurred along the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg, a key pilgrimage and transport route, following intense overnight rainfall. The hotel where the workers were staying sustained heavy damage due to the landslide.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed the missing persons and said rescue efforts were being carried out under difficult weather conditions. “Eighty-nine workers staying at this under-construction hotel site are missing,” Arya said, noting that the Yamunotri route has also been severely affected by the debris and rainfall.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on social media that he is monitoring the situation closely. “In the tragic incident of a landslide in the Silai Band area of Barkot Tehsil, Uttarkashi district, it has been reported that some workers are missing. Teams including SDRF, NDRF, and others have reached the site and are engaged in intensive relief and rescue operations,” he wrote.

Dhami added, “I am in constant contact with the concerned authorities regarding this matter. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended the Char Dham Yatra for 24 hours due to the adverse weather. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said, “I have given instructions to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar.”

Saturday’s continuous rainfall has disrupted key routes across the state. The Badrinath National Highway, critical for the Kedarnath Yatra, has been blocked near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. Chamoli Police reported ongoing efforts to clear the debris and restore traffic.

“The Badrinath National Highway is blocked near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. Work is underway to open the road,” Chamoli Police posted on X.

With heavy rain continuing and key pilgrimage routes affected, officials are urging caution and asking residents and pilgrims to avoid travel until conditions improve.