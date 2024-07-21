A 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district in Kerala succumbed to the Nipah virus on July 21, just one day after being diagnosed. Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported that the teenager experienced a severe cardiac arrest at 10:50 am and could not be revived despite medical efforts.

The young patient had been on ventilator support, with diminishing urine output observed earlier that morning. He was officially pronounced dead at 11:30 am. Authorities have stated that the boy's last rites will be conducted in strict adherence to medical protocols.

In response to this outbreak, four individuals who tested positive for Nipah have been classified as "high risk" and are currently receiving treatment at Manjeri Medical College. The epicentre of the virus has been identified as Pandikkad in the Malappuram district.

Minister George has issued an advisory urging residents in the affected area and those visiting nearby hospitals to wear masks in public spaces. The public has also been cautioned against consuming fruits that birds or animals may have partially eaten.

This incident marks the latest in a series of Nipah outbreaks that have affected Kerala since 2018. Previous cases were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, as well as in Ernakulam district in 2019. Nipah virus antibodies have been detected in bats across several districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam.

The state government had recently announced plans to develop a specialized action calendar to prevent future Nipah outbreaks.