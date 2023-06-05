IIT Madras ranked best institution followed by IISC Bengaluru and IIT Delhi as per the NIRF Ranking released by the Union Ministry of Education on June 5.

The rankings were announced by Minister of State Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh via a press conference.

“Dr Radhakrishnan committee was set up by the Education Ministry to look into assessment accreditation parameters. Data for all educational institutions will be available at fingertips. One nation one data underway,” said Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of the Executive Committee, National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Bangalore.

NIRF 2023 rankings were released across 12 categories.

This year, NIRF expanded its scope by introducing a new category, Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi, National Dairy Institute, Karnal, and Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana are the top three colleges in this category.

In addition, to better represent its scope, the architecture field has been renamed Architecture and Planning.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati ranks #6 globally in sustainable energy: Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023

The IITs have retained their supremacy in the engineering category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023, continuing a pattern that began in previous years. IIT Madras is the top-ranked institute, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

IIM Ahmedabad is India's top management school, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru was ranked first, followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Miranda House and Hindu College of Delhi University are ranked top and second in the college category, with Presidency College of Chennai ranking third.

In the legal category, NLU Bengaluru took first place, followed by NLU Delhi and NALSAR, Hyderabad.

The top three medical institutes remain unchanged from last year's rankings. Check out this list: AIIMS, Delhi took first place, followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.