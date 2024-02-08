Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to lay a White Paper on the Indian economy in the Lok Sabha. The announcement, part of the supplementary list of business on February 8 is a crucial step in comparing the economic performance of the Congress-led UPA government's 10 years with that of the BJP-led NDA government's 10 years as stated in the recent union budget.

The budget session marking the last session of the current Lok Sabha before the upcoming general elections in April-May began with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses on January 31. Sitharaman presenting the interim budget for 2024-25 highlighted the Modi government's success in steering the economy onto a sustainable growth path since assuming office in 2014.

Addressing the challenges faced in 2014, Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to mending the economy, attracting investments, and implementing necessary reforms. She announced the upcoming White Paper as a tool to examine the period from then until 2014, aiming to draw lessons from past mismanagement.

Sitharaman underlined the government's exemplary track record in governance, development, and effective delivery of services, expressing confidence in the people's trust and blessings. The budget session, initially scheduled to conclude on February 9, has been extended by a day, providing more time for discussions on this crucial White Paper before the impending Lok Sabha polls. Stay tuned for further updates on this vital economic assessment.