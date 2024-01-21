Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alleged that 'puja' dedicated to Lord Ram will not be allowed in Tamil Nadu temples on January 22 - the day of the Ram Temple inauguration - calling the move "anti-Hindu".

Quoting a local media report, she also said the Tamil Nadu government had imposed a ban on the live telecast of the Ram Mandir event on January 22.

However, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister Sekar Babu has refuted Sitharaman's claims, saying there was no ban in temples of Tamil Nadu on 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam'.

In a post on X, the Finance Minister today stated, "Tamil Nadu government has banned watching live telecast of Ayodha Ram Mandir programmes on 22 Jan. In Tamil Nadu there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no 'puja', 'bhajan', 'prasadam', 'annadanam' in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off 'pandals'. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action."

The minister also claimed that the Tamil Nadu government had declared a ban on the live telecast of Ram Mandir ceremony by citing "law and order" concerns, adding that this was the ruling DMK's 'anti-Hindu efforts".

Sitharaman further alleged that the "Tamil Nadu government was unofficially claiming law and order issues to justify the live telecast ban".

Soon after the post by the Union Minister, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister shared an official statement on X rejecting her claims.

He said, "HR&CE has not issued any ban in temple of Tamil Nadu over 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam'. â It is unfortunate that people like Nirmala Seetharaman holding such a high post is spreading rumours which are against truth."