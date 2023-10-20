Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, hoisted the tallest national flag, measuring 418 feet, at the Attari-Wagah border on the India-Pakistan international border on October 20.

The flag, located at a popular tourist spot known for the beating retreat ceremony, is equipped with a surveillance system to assist the Border Security Force in monitoring the border. Previously, a 360-foot flag was erected in March 2017 at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Pakistan responded by raising a 400-foot flag near the Wagah check-post in August of the same year. The new Indian flag stands 18 feet taller than its Pakistani counterpart. Earlier in the day, the Union Minister inspected the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway and Amritsar bypass.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, and Amritsar Member of Parliament Gurjit Singh Aujla were also in attendance.

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