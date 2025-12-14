Nitin Nabin appointed as BJP National Working President, succeeds JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President, with immediate effect, the party announced in an official press release. He succeeds Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP’s National President since January 2020.

A five-time MLA and the current Minister of Road Construction in Bihar, Nitin Nabin is regarded as one of the prominent young leaders within the party. He is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha and brings with him extensive administrative and organisational experience. Over the years, he has held several key ministerial portfolios in the Bihar government, including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department.

Nabin has also played an active role in strengthening the party’s youth wing. His organisational journey includes serving as a National Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing in 2008, National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha from 2010 to 2013, and State President of the Yuva Morcha in Bihar between 2016 and 2019. He later took charge as the BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim in 2019, and subsequently as the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge from June 2019.

Widely known for his energy, discipline, and organisational skills, Nabin has earned praise from senior party leaders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, congratulated him, stating:

“Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar, Shri @NitinNabin, on being appointed as the Executive President of @BJP4India. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success.”