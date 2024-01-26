Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has waded into the political turmoil in Bihar, stating that Nitish Kumar could have become Prime Minister had he stood strong with the opposition INDIA bloc.

Akhilesh Yadav said “anyone can be considered for the post of Prime Minister" in the alliance, suggesting Nitish Kumar could have been a contender with the right backing.

Yadav's remarks came in the wake of intense speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may revive ties with the BJP as his equations with INDIA bloc partners turn sour. Sources told India Today that Kumar may take oath as Chief Minister for an unprecedented ninth time with support from the BJP as early as January 28.

Expressing disappointment with Nitish Kumar's U-turn, Yadav averred that he nevertheless wanted the JD(U) chief to remain within the INDIA bloc. “Nitish Kumar took the initiative and formed the INDIA alliance,” he said.

"Congress should have come forward," he said, in another salvo at the party while it contends with unhappy alliance partners, like the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

When asked about the possibility of campaigning alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming elections, Yadav remained non-committal, stating that “only time would tell” whether such a collaboration would materialise.

Akhilesh Yadav clarified that he is not vying for the Prime Minister's office, advocating instead for regional parties to take precedence where they hold considerable strength. His statement echoed Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, who announced earlier this week that her party would be fighting the Lok Sabha elections independently in Bengal after seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc broke down.

On the contentious issue of the Ram Mandir, Yadav accused the BJP of politicizing the matter and attempting to gain political mileage from it. He shared his plans to visit the temple town, but insisted on doing so at an appropriate time.

"I will also go to Ayodhya, but I will go after asking the Pandit and taking out time because there are elections in 2024," he said.