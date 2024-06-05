Janata Dal United (JDU) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become the focal point of political discussions after the opposition INDIA alliance defied exit polls and appears poised to win 231 seats, just 31 short of the majority needed to form the government. Kumar's reputation for frequently switching alliances, which has earned him the nickname 'Paltu Kumar,' is at the center of these discussions.

According to the Election Commission trends, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading with 294 seats, while the INDIA bloc is ahead on 231.

Reports suggest that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar has reached out to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu in an effort to persuade them to join the INDIA alliance. Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in 15 seats in Bihar, while Naidu's TDP has won 16 in Andhra Pradesh.

The potential swing of these 31 seats could tip the scales in favor of the opposition. Despite denials from both the BJP and Sharad Pawar regarding these reports, social media is buzzing with memes about Nitish Kumar.

Here are a look at some funny memes on Nitish Kumar:

Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu doing this to BJP will feed generations pic.twitter.com/GPG3hQNlXx — Don't overwork yourself (@Duk_dard_kasht) June 4, 2024

The socialist leader, who began his political career alongside numerous notable figures during the anti-Emergency movement, has become known for his political flip-flops, frequently alternating between Congress and BJP over the past few decades.

While a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems assured, all attention will also be focused on Nitish Kumar in the coming days.

