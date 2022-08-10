Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar’s chief minister for the 8th time today.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted a list of 164 MLAs and claimed the support of seven parties to form a new government in Bihar.

Tejaswi Yadav is also likely to take the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

In 1989, Kumar supported Janata Dal and backed Lalu Prasad Yadav as leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly. However, in 1994, he floated the Samata Party with George Fernandes.

In 1996, after joining hands with the BJP, he became a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

In 2020, Kumar took the oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time with the support of the BJP.

In the elections, NDA secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats, while Congress won only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.

Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar.

"We have seven parties including 164 MLAs alongwith independent MLAs in our Mahagathbandhan," said Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor.

Earlier on 9th August, Kumar submitted his resignation as the chief minister heading the NDA coalition.