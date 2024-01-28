In a historic moment for Bihar's political landscape, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the 9th time, solidifying his place as one of the longest-serving leaders in the state. The ceremony took place with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking Nitish Kumar's return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony, held in Patna, witnessed the veteran leader taking the oath of office, setting a record alongside stalwart leaders like Naveen Patnaik and Jyoti Basu for the number of terms served as Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA fold has reshaped the political dynamics in Bihar and his leadership is expected to bring stability and experience to the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda arrived in Patna, where he engaged in discussions with key leaders, including Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party and attented the oath taking ceremony.