Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday, ending his 18-month ruling alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. With the support of the BJP, he is expected to take oath as the new Chief Minister, possibly later today, marking his return to the NDA.

Later, at 4 PM, the JD(U) leader will take oath as Chief Minister of the new JD(U)-BJP government - this will be the ninth time that Nitish Kumar will head the state.

The state is poised to witness high-voltage political moves as all the parties have planned crucial meetings. The RJD camp is also exploring options to deal with the crisis, including asking their MLAs to resign.

Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved. I was not happy with the new alliance", said Nitish Kumar while talking to reporters today.

According to reports, before submitting his resignation, Kumar will hold a customary meeting of the legislature party, the source added. Along with Nitish Kumar, two JD(U) leaders will take oath today. "Two Deputy CM and a minister from the BJP will take oath today".