Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, secured a victory in the Assembly floor test on Monday with a score of 129 votes. This event occurred amidst a walkout from the House by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), previously an ally, now led by Tejashwi Yadav.

The trust vote took place two weeks after Nitish switched his allegiance from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), consisting of JD(U), RJD, and Congress, to the NDA bloc. During the session, three RJD MLAs, Prahlad Yadav, Neelam Devi, and Chetan Anand, defected to the NDA bloc.

Nitish Kumar, while addressing the Assembly, accused the RJD of attempting to claim credit for his initiatives. He further alleged that the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi administrations had failed to contribute to Bihar's development over a span of 15 years.

"Since 2005, when I got into power, there has been significant development in Bihar. Before that, his (Tejashwi Yadav's) father and mother got the opportunity to serve Bihar for 15 years. What did they do? There used to be many conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. But when I came to power, these conflicts stopped," Nitish Kumar said in the assembly.