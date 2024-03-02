Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today made a promise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will stay with the BJP-led NDA from now and "not go here and there".

The Chief Minister's jibe at himself, delivered with a laugh, was received with laughter by PM Modi.

Addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Aurangabad, Nitish Kumar told the Prime Minister, "You had come earlier as well but I had vanished. But I am with you now. I assure you that I will not go here and there. I will stay with you only."

His promise came a little over a month after his party JD(U) joined the NDA again, leaving behind the Mahagathbandhan alliance. In January, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record ninth time since 2000.

The Chief Minister also said even though the JD(U) and the NDA might not have been together for all five years, they nevertheless managed to carry out a lot of work alongside each other.

The gathering in Aurangabad was held as part of PM Modi's visit to Bihar where he is set to unveil development projects worth more than Rs 34,800 crore.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Bihar since Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA fold. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to promise the Prime Minister that he will not stray from the alliance again.