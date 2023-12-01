India and China engaged in "constructive" diplomatic talks on Thursday regarding proposals to resolve remaining issues and achieving complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh. However, there were no indications of a breakthrough.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both nations agreed to conduct the next round of senior commanders' meetings “at the earliest” for swift disengagement of troops. They also agreed on the importance of maintaining a stable situation on the ground and preventing any untoward incidents.

Conducted virtually, the talks occurred within the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, led the Indian delegation, while the Chinese team was headed by the director-general of boundary and oceanic affairs in the Chinese foreign ministry.

During the discussions, the two sides conducted a comprehensive review of the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of the India-China border areas. "They further agreed on the need to maintain peace and tranquility along the border areas, ensure a stable situation on the ground, and avoid any untoward incident,” the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA affirmed the commitment to continue dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, scheduling the next round of senior commanders' meetings promptly to achieve the specified objectives.

In the previous round of military talks in October, the Indian side strongly pressed for the resolution of lingering issues at the twin friction points of Depsang and Demchok.