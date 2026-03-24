No central data on hate speech, racial slurs against Northeast people: Centre tells Lok Sabha

No centralised data is maintained on incidents of hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and discrimination against people from the Northeast, the Union government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, March 24, underlining that policing and public order fall within the jurisdiction of state governments.

Responding to a question by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said responsibility for “prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime” rests with states, along with the prosecution of offenders.

“‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India,” Rai said, adding that state authorities handle law enforcement through their respective agencies.

The minister noted that the National Crime Records Bureau compiles crime data submitted by states and Union Territories in its annual Crime in India reports, which are available up to 2023. However, he clarified that “data on incidents of hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and discrimination against persons from the North-Eastern States is not maintained centrally”.

Despite the absence of a central database, Rai said existing legal provisions allow action against hate comments, gestures and racially motivated acts, including those targeting individuals from the Northeast.

He also outlined measures taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs to address safety concerns. These include issuing advisories to states and Union Territories, appointing nodal officers to handle complaints, and sensitising law enforcement personnel.

Among specific initiatives, Rai highlighted the Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) under Delhi Police, along with dedicated helplines and email support systems to assist victims and facilitate complaint registration.

A three-member monitoring committee, constituted following a Supreme Court judgment, is also in place to “regularly review” issues of racial discrimination and oversee grievance redressal for people from the Northeast residing in different parts of the country, he added.