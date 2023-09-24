In the midst of a heated controversy surrounding his alleged use of abusive language directed at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a Lok Sabha session, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has chosen to remain tight-lipped. On September 24, Bidhuri declined to comment on the incident, stating that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was currently examining the matter.

"I have no comments to make. The Speaker (Om Birla) is looking into it, and I don't want to make any further statement," Bidhuri remarked.

The incident in question took place last Thursday during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha. Ramesh Bidhuri had made objectionable remarks about BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali, which were subsequently expunged from parliamentary records.

On September 22, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning to Bidhuri, cautioning him about the possibility of "strict action" if such behavior were to recur.

Additionally, on the same day, Bidhuri received a show-cause notice from the BJP, asking for an explanation as to why disciplinary measures should not be initiated against him for his use of unparliamentary language.

However, the BJP also retaliated against opposition leaders, accusing them of making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his parents.

BSP MP Danish Ali, in response, expressed his willingness to relinquish his Lok Sabha membership if action against Ramesh Bidhuri is not taken. He emphasized the need for an inquiry by the Speaker, stating, "When this is the condition of an elected member like me, then what will be the condition of a common man? I hope I will get justice, and the Speaker will conduct an enquiry. Or else, with a heavy heart, I will think about leaving this Parliament because this can't be tolerated."

Meanwhile, opposition parties have intensified their demands for stringent action, including suspension, against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in the House. Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh and other leaders have written to Birla, calling for the immediate suspension of Bidhuri and requesting that the matter be referred to the privileges committee.