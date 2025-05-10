External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan have reached a mutual understanding to halt firing and military operations along their borders.



Speaking to the media, Jaishankar emphasized that while India is committed to fostering peace in the region, its stance against terrorism remains firm and uncompromising.



"Today, we have worked out an understanding with Pakistan to stop the exchange of fire and military actions. This is a step toward stabilizing the situation at the border," said Jaishankar. He further reiterated India's long-standing position that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, is unacceptable and will continue to be countered with resolve.



While the ceasefire understanding marks a positive diplomatic stride, officials on both sides have acknowledged that broader issues, including cross-border terrorism, remain a critical challenge.



US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have reached an agreement to halt their ongoing hostilities and implement a full and immediate ceasefire.



"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", wrote Trump on a X.

US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have engaged in high-level talks with the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, leading to an agreement between the two nations to initiate dialogue.



Confirming the breakthrough, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that a truce has been established between the neighboring countries following an earlier statement by former US President Donald Trump. The move marks a potential easing of long-standing tensions in the region, with diplomatic channels now set to reopen for further negotiations.



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."